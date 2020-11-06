ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to possible COVID-19 exposures at Bathtub Billy's on West Ridge Road.

There are several dates of possible exposure:

Sunday, October 25

Monday, October 26

Tuesday, October 27

Wednesday, October 28

Thursday, October 29

Friday, October 30

Saturday, October 31

Sunday, November 1

Health officials say if you visited Bathtub Billy's on these dates to dine-in, drink, or pick up an order, immediately self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

The health department also asks you to send an email to COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Health officials say visitors might have been in close contact with several employees who have tested positive, and the restaurant may not have followed all guidance to lessen the risk of infection for staff and patrons.