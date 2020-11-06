ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to possible COVID-19 exposures at Bathtub Billy's on West Ridge Road.
There are several dates of possible exposure:
- Sunday, October 25
- Monday, October 26
- Tuesday, October 27
- Wednesday, October 28
- Thursday, October 29
- Friday, October 30
- Saturday, October 31
- Sunday, November 1
Health officials say if you visited Bathtub Billy's on these dates to dine-in, drink, or pick up an order, immediately self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.
The health department also asks you to send an email to COVID19@monroecounty.gov.
Health officials say visitors might have been in close contact with several employees who have tested positive, and the restaurant may not have followed all guidance to lessen the risk of infection for staff and patrons.