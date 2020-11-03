PITTSFORD, N.Y. — An Italian restaurant in Pittsford has shared that one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pane Vino on the Avenue says they learned of the case late Monday afternoon and immediately alerted staff.

The Monroe Avenue restaurant closed and had a company come in to deep clean the building.

Since the case was identified, several staff have been tested and so far all have been negative.

Pane Vino says it believes it's due to the strict policies they have on masking and their sanitation standards.

The restaurant says the plan is to reopen on Thursday.