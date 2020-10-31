ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Record Archive says it's temporarily closing after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

If you visited the store during the times and dates, you may have been exposed to the virus and should contact your doctor for further guidance:

October 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The record store tells Spectrum News it's having the entire store cleaned and all staff members are being tested.

You can check the store's Facebook page for reopening updates.