ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health experts are renewing their pleas to make safety a priority as we head into Halloween weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Halloween revelers encouraged to follow CDC pandemic guidelines



City of Orlando allowing open containers in designated areas downtown

“Any event, any holiday, any large number of people concentrated on gathering is a concern for this disease, and Halloween will not be different,” said Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Pino said families going trick-or-treating should wear face coverings, keep sanitized, and avoid large crowds. He also recommends people keep their trick-or-treating party limited to the people living together in their home; otherwise, stay at least 6 feet apart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out recommendations and alternatives for celebrating Halloween safely, including individually-wrapped goodie bags for trick-or-treaters.

In an effort to keep bars from overcrowding on Halloween night, the city of Orlando is allowing open containers in designated areas downtown.