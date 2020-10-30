BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local company is getting help from the state to deal with COVID-19.

You First Services, Inc. is one of 12 companies to get the funding.

The company makes "Sterispace," which is an air sterilization technology that uses intense heat to kill airborne viruses. It says its product is more effective than air filters.

With this funding, Sterispace can expand to hospitals, government buildings, and schools.

"We can have a significant impact on the circulation of COVID virus, and so it has the potential of being a great aid in slowing down the spread of the disease," said Dr. John Lordi, executive vice president of engineering.

You First Services, Inc. is located on Cayuga Road in Buffalo.