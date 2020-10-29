VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Thursday, Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach is pivoting away from face-to-face learning to all online learning, citing coronavirus safety concerns.

University president cites recent COVID-19 spikes

The university is also cancelling all athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.

BCU is the first college in the nation to cancel all athletics this school year because of coronavirus safety concerns.

University President Doctor LaBrent Chrite says the risks are too great for athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time during the pandemic.

In a letter to the school community, Chrite writes, "The recent spike in COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, across Volusia County and on our campus provides clear and unambiguous evidence, in our view, that now is simply not the time to resume athletic competition."

The president says in testing students on campus, officials have noticed a recent spike in cases on campus.

So starting Thursday, the face-to-face component of blended courses will be eliminated, and moved all online.

Students can remain on campus for the next few weeks, but the school has a shelter-in-place plan to keep students and staff safe.

For students who are still on campus, the university will have a curfew in place, from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., Monday through Sunday until the end of the fall semester.

“Students must be in their assigned residence hall each night by curfew. Quiet hours also will be enforced during the hours of 6:00 pm — 9:00 pm Sunday — Thursday nights. Housing and Residence Life staff shall conduct random curfew checks nightly,” writes Chrite.

Any student caught violating the curfew policy will be removed from campus housing, states Chrite, who adds, that the university will continue its no visitor policy that was implemented in August.

In terms of the spring semester, Chrite writes:

"The current reality is that we are still exploring how best to prepare for January and to serve and support our students. As we did at the onset of the pandemic, BCU will plan for multiple scenarios, with a strong bias in favor of returning our students to campus."​