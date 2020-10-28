ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Health Department says there was a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Char Steak and Lounge at the Strathallan Hotel on East Avenue in Rochester earlier this month.

It's asking anyone who stood or sat at the bar at Char Steak and Lounge on Thursday, October 15 or Friday, October 16 between 3 p.m. and midnight on either night, to contact the health department, self-isolate immmediately, and get tested.

Spectrum News is told a staff member who worked at the bar later tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say patrons who remained seated at tables on those nights are not considered at-risk.

Anyone who meets the criteria is asked to again, self-isolate, get tested and call the health department at 585-753-5555.