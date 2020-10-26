BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne is reopening Monday after being closed for one week because of coronavirus cases on campus.

The district stated the school closed because of 10 cases on campus, a mixture of both students and staff members.

Students who were doing in-person learning before the closure will return Monday.

While the school was closed, the district was doing free COVID-19 tests and deep cleaned the campus to prepare for the return of students and staff.

As we head deeper into the fall season, coronavirus cases are skyrocketing.

There have been more than 160,000 new cases in just a 48 hour period over the weekend, nationwide.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported 5,557 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since August.​

In Central Florida, the coronavirus positivity rate has stayed around 5% for weeks.

In terms of hospitalizations, in July, there were about 1,500 people needing that care. That is dropped to about 400 for several days.

Dr. Michael Muszynski, an infectious disease expert, said this shows with time, doctors have learned how to better take care of this virus.

But, this does not mean Americans should let their guards down as spikes in cases are expected later this fall and into the winter months with more people indoors for warmth, especially in northern states.