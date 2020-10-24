PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the BluHorn Tequilaria in Pittsford.

Anyone who was at the Main Street location on Friday, October 16 between 7 and 8:30 p.m. is being asked to contact the health department at 585-753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Officials say a patron tested positive for COVID-19, and reported being closer than six feet to others for an extended period of time without wearing a mask.

The health department says anyone at the establishment during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19.