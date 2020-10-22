ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Brew House in Rochester is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular bar and restaurant will be closed until Tuesday, October 27 so it can undergo a deep cleaning. Employees will also be tested for the coronavirus during that time.

The Brew House is also alerting customers that visited on the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to COVID-19:

October 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

October 16 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

October 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited during these times is urged to contact your health care provider for guidance.