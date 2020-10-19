MELBOURNE, Fla. — The school week is starting for students across Central Florida, however, starting on Monday, students of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne will be learning online from home due to the coronavirus.

Get more detailed information from the school here

The Brevard Public Schools district had about 10 cases reported at Eau Gallie High School, according to Russell Bruhn, Chief Strategic Communications officer for the district. The cases are coming from a mixture of both students and staff members.

"Over the last week or so, it's roughly 10 which may not sound like a lot but the way that they were reported gave us cause for concern," Bruhn said. "And the Department of Health and our rapid response team decided that the recommendation to the superintendent was to close it to give it a chance to clean, do a deep cleaning and give people a chance to separate and do e-learning."

This is the third time Brevard Public Schools has closed down one of its buildings due to coronavirus case numbers.

Eau Gallie High School will be closed for a week, starting Monday, October 19, and reopen Monday, October 26.

But there may be some students and staff at the school on Monday, October 19. For the very first time, the district will be offering free coronavirus testing at on-site for those that want them.

“Right, because part of the concern obviously is people who are asymptomatic. So this gives people a chance if they want to get a test here, they can do that,” Bruhn said.

The free COVID-19 tests will be offered to students and staff at Eau Gallie High School, Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The district will also be working with families to ensure students have the devices needed for e-learning this week.

The school will also offer daily meal packets with breakfast and lunch for students that can be picked up daily between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from October 19 through October 23.