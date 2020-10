The Albany County Department of Health says there was a COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Delmar.

A server at O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub on Delaware Avenue has tested positive.

The server worked last Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., as well as last Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone at the restaurant during those times should monitor for symptoms and be aware they may have been exposed.