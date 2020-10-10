The Albany County Department of Health reports there are now 112 active cases within the county.

That's down from 128.

Sadly, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died, bringing the total to 136 since the pandemic began.

DePaula Chevrolet on Central Avenue is closed through October 20 as the county health department investigates a cluster of cases there.

Health officials say anyone who visited that location between September 20 through the present and has concerns should get tested.

It's unclear at this point just how many cases are involved, but county officials are working on contact tracing efforts.

Officials at DePaula say they will conduct a deep clean of the facility during its closure.