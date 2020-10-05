A & Y Nail Salon in Gravesend, Brooklyn is open, after months of being closed.

But the mayor wants them to turn the open sign off once again.

"I feel really bad," an employee said.

This after the de Blasio administration said COVID cases are rising to unacceptable levels here and in eight other zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens.

At least three percent of the coronavirus tests in the communities came back positive for seven consecutive days.

It is unclear at this time if businesses will close in the neighborhoods. Despite the mayor's proposal, and his suggestion Monday that he will follow through with the shutdown, the governor said Monday that businesses will not close.

A & Y Nail Salon is in zipcode 11223, one of the hot spots, but just a few blocks away on Stillwell Avenue, businesses in an adjacent zip code, 11214, are not included in the proposed rollback.

It's something employees said is unfair.

“I cannot do anything," said one employee. "The government says close you close, you can’t say anything, that’s it."

And it’s not like it’s hard to travel into and out of the impacted zip codes, so what's stopping people from crossing the street to go to a nail salon that is open?

According to Anna Bershteyn, an assistant professor of Population Health at NYU Langone, closing businesses in one neighborhood while allowing them to stay open in an adjacent neighborhood, or even block, is not the best way to control the spread of the virus, but still necessary.

"It's not gonna be a perfect hermetic seal by a long shot, but it should bump down transmission at least to some extent," she said.

Bershteyn said while some people will continue to move through neighborhoods, many won't.



"With everything with COVID, you are making big tradeoffs between protecting people from this virus and economic pain, so it's a sensible first step to see if this does the job," she said.



Residents in the affected zip codes hope it does.

"At least you know what’s going on, at least you’re informed, and that you just won’t go across the street if you don’t have to," one man said.

But for those businesses in the hot spots, it’s yet another setback.