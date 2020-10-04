A new report from New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli shows the toll the pandemic has had on jobs.

The report shows lower-paid sector jobs such as food service and hotel workers have been hit the hardest.

From March through August, the industry lost 41 percent of its jobs, more than 320,000.

That's also 1 out of every 4 jobs lost in the state during that time.

The analysis points out these workers are far more likely to be Black or Hispanic, as well as lower on the income scale.

That sector is not alone. The retail industry lost 1 in 10 jobs, or around 93,000.

For comparison, finance and insurance jobs that are among the best paid in the state lost just 3.7 percent of jobs.