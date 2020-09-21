VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Schools teacher assistant and her brother, a paramedic, have both died from COVID-19, stated Sheriff Mike Chitwood in a tweet late Sunday night.

Paramedic Gerald Jones and teaching assistant Shyla Pennington had died of the coronavirus, announced Chitwood.

“Two public servants in our community gone, and so much grief for a family to bear. Our community grieves with them,” he wrote in his tweet.

A family medical fundraiser Facebook page for Pennington posted an image of her on Friday night, but she died shortly afterwards.

Pennington most recently worked at Sugar Mill Elementary in Port Orange.

The Daytona Beach News Journal indicates the district notified staff over the weekend and counselors will be on-hand on Monday at the school for anyone who might need help processing all this.

It is unknown when or how Pennington and Jones contracted the virus.