ORLANDO, Fla. — After shutting down bars to stop the spread of coronavirus, the state of Florida is once again giving bars the chance to reopen and start serving, but with rules in place.

The state ban ends Monday at 12:01 a.m. and many bar owners in downtown Orlando are excited.

“This is a moment we’ve all definitely looked forward to over the last few months,” said Caleb Williams with Chillers, Cahoots & Latitudes off Church Street in downtown Orlando.

After shutting down in March, bars were able to briefly reopen in June but the state enforced a second closure after some were not following safety protocols.

When they reopen this time around, there will be rules they have to follow.

Floor markers will be used to space out for patrons and employees, social distancing will be required and face coverings needed. When bars open up their doors on Monday, it is seated-service only and they are only able to seat to 50-percent capacity indoors.

Williams said staff at Chillers, Cahoots, and Latitudes are ready to get back to work.

“We’ve kind of taken it one day at a time. Obviously, being closed hurts the bottom line, no matter what. Fifty percent is better than nothing and we’re at the standpoint of, ‘Hey, we want to keep everybody safe. We want to have a product offering where people feel safe, have a good time and we’re going to care about the financial things down the road.’ We’re just ready to get back open, we’re ready to bring the energy back downtown,” Williams said.

The three bars will be waiting until Wednesday to open up their bar, he said, taking the extra two days to train up staff and make sure they have got all their safety protocols in place.

Others are expected to be staffing up heavily on Monday, hoping for a rush in interest from patrons they have not seen in months.

“We have to overstaff because we have to spend a lot of time asking people to sit down, wear a mask and follow the rules. And it’s hectic but it’s worth it at the end of the day," said Aaron Dudek, owner of downtown Orlando’s The Lodge and The Woods.

In a statement allowing bars to reopen, state Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said in part “… it’s time we take this step and it’s vital we start moving forward”. ​