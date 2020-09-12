NATIONWIDE — It has been more than six months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. And the country’s leading medical expert is saying that the U.S. may not get back to normal until the end of next year.

What You Need To Know Anthony Fauci says disinformation is prolonging the virus’ spread



He says the nation is too politically charged to be unified against the virus

Testing sites that have spread across the landscape of the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas, just like the rest of the nation, will likely won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Medical experts say it may be some time until we can get to where we were before coronavirus.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci of the coronavirus task force gave a series of interviews, where he says even if a vaccine is available by the end of this year, most people will not be vaccinated until the middle or end of 2021.

That means Americans have to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He also says the spread of disinformation about the virus will prolong this as well.

“You can’t help but notice the divisiveness that’s in society and we’re in a very politically charged atmosphere now. Whenever you’re trying to get people singing from the same tune and doing the same things unified against this virus, it’s very difficult to do that,” he said.

Fauci also worries that some still are not taking it seriously, giving examples of crowded indoor bars

There are still up to 40,000 new infections a day and a thousand deaths across the country.