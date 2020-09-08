ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools officials are hoping for an easy transition for the 922 Olympia High School students who are moving back to LaunchEd online learning after five students and one staff member contracted COVID-19.

While students and staff are away, the district will be deep cleaning the school following the positive coronavirus tests.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said 156 people who have been in contact with those who tested positive have been asked to quarantine and be tested.

"That includes 136 students, 19 staff members and one bus driver," she said.

She said there is no magic number to prompt a school closure, but after consulting with the Department of Health, and considering a large number of people are now in quarantine, the decision was made to prevent further spread.

"At this point, it was community transmission. In fact, three of the cases can tied to a social event," Jenkins said.

While Olympia High School is closed, the Department of Health is running drive-thru testing at its gym for the school community.

"Priority will be given to those who've been given quarantine letters from the Florida Department of Health," Principal Christy Gorberg said

Jenkins is encouraging all students and staff to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands often to try and prevent another school from closing.

"We need to manage, absolutely to the very highest level that we're able to the safety of our children and our employees, and our school board is committed to that," Jenkins said.

Testing will run on campus Tuesday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.