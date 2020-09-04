NATIONWIDE — National health experts are concerned about another spike in coronavirus cases as the nation is heading into the holiday weekend.

They are urging everyone to continue what many are already doing: social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding crowds.

Many states experienced spikes in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays, including in Florida, and White House health experts do not want that to happen again.

They said if anyone is planning a get together to make it outdoors.

"Please don't have parties where people do not have masks on, just because they're a neighbor does not mean they couldn't be positive," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he does not want to see the country backtrack.

"We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction. We don't want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again," Fauci said.

Many health experts are saying an effective vaccine will not be publicly available until early 2021, although the CDC has told state health departments to get ready to distribute a vaccine as soon as late October.​

Labor Day is typically a busy weekend in the Central Florida area, especially at the theme parks.

According to the travel planning app "TripIt," Orlando is third when it comes to U.S. flight destinations for Labor Day Weekend.

"TripIt" also said the attractions area of Central Florida is in the top five when it comes to hotel reservations nationwide for Labor Day weekend this year.