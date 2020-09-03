OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Darren Soto wants more federal investments in schools after five custodians recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Celebration K-8 School as Juan Carlos Sosa, the head janitor there, passed away on August 30, after being hospitalized for weeks.

Since then, on Wednesday afternoon, Sosa’s family joined U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in his push for the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES).

It is to help with the COVID-19 impact on the economy, public health, as well as businesses and state and local governments.

It will also provide more federal investment in schools, Soto says.

“This can mean $3.48 billion in additional funds for Florida K-12 schools based on our population,” Soto explained. “The bill also provides $3 billion to school nutrition programs across the nation.”

Nancy Batista, Sosa’s niece, said, “I know that if you knew my uncle the way I did, you would also wish you had more time. Please do not allow his death to go in vain.”

While the family assures that Sosa got COVID-19 at Celebration K-8 School, the Osceola County School District said there is no way of confirming that.

"Juan has been the pillar of the CK8 community for many, many years. His kindness and devotion to our Celebration community were impossible to miss,” School Principal Rhonda McMahon said. “His love for our school and our families radiated from him every day he was at work. He loved Celebration School as he loved his family, with all of his heart and soul.”