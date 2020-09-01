Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the limited reopening of long-term care centers, per the recommendations of a task force.
What You Need To Know
- Families have been banned from visiting since March
- PREVIOUS: Task Force Sends Nursing Home Reopening Recommendations to Florida Governor
- More Long-Term Care Center headlines
He said Tuesday he'll put recommendations into effect later today when he gets back to Tallahassee to officially sign off.
At a roundtable discussion last week in Orlando, the governor said he supports limited visitation – an indication that he planned to move forward with the plan.
“My view on all of this, since the beginning, is you got to do things to keep people safe – particularly our most vulnerable in those facilities,” DeSantis said. “But, just like anything else, you got to find a way to get stuff done, and this visitation is long overdue at this point. We’ve got to get it done.”
For many families, this move signals a long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel after being banned from visiting since March.
There will be guidelines in place for visitors that include wearing PPE and going through a health screening prior to the visit.
No more than two visitors will be allowed at a time per patient, with no minors allowed.
The order says facilities can't allow visitors back inside unless 14 days have passed without a positive COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member.
We'll post more details as they become available.
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey, who has done several stories in recent weeks about long-term care centers, will have more during our evening newscasts.