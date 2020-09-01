Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the limited reopening of long-term care centers, per the recommendations of a task force.

He said Tuesday he'll put recommendations into effect later today when he gets back to Tallahassee to officially sign off.

At a roundtable discussion last week in Orlando, the governor said he supports limited visitation – an indication that he planned to move forward with the plan.

“My view on all of this, since the beginning, is you got to do things to keep people safe – particularly our most vulnerable in those facilities,” DeSantis said. “But, just like anything else, you got to find a way to get stuff done, and this visitation is long overdue at this point. We’ve got to get it done.”

For many families, this move signals a long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel after being banned from visiting since March.

There will be guidelines in place for visitors that include wearing PPE and going through a health screening prior to the visit.

No more than two visitors will be allowed at a time per patient, with no minors allowed.

The order says facilities can't allow visitors back inside unless 14 days have passed without a positive COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member.

