HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. —The city of Hawaiian gardens has declared a fiscal emergency.

The mayor of Hawaiian Gardens sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom. The letter centers on the Gardens Casino, which is closed due to the pandemic.

He writes: “On behalf of the City of Hawaiian Gardens, I thank you for your leadership during these unprecedented times and ask you now to provide the leadership to ensure outdoor gaming happens immediately.”

The city authorized a temporary outdoor casino operating permit program. The city manager, Ernie Hernandez, said the Gardens Casino is currently trying to get state and county approvals.

The casino is a financial linchpin for Hawaiian Gardens and since it closed the city has been holding food drives to make sure residents can eat.

Richard Prieto volunteers at the giveaways. He’s also a city employee.

“I’m helping people cause I love giving back. It’s in my blood to give back,” said Prieto.

The food giveaway last weekend was another success - we distrubuted food to 351 cars bringing food back to 1,484 people in their homes! Thanks to our residents for safely coming to get food and to our volunteers and sponsors for making it all happen. pic.twitter.com/1kEzCBVTtn — City of Hawaiian Gardens (@HawaiianGardens) August 25, 2020

Recently, Prieto’s city job was cut down to part-time. He not only lost his health benefits, but he also needed a second job. Having undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago, he now needs to pay for medications out of pocket.

Hernandez said Prieto is one of many necessary cuts.

“I think it’s important that residents know how difficult this has been,” said Hernandez.

Hawaiian Gardens is slashing its budget almost in half. They’ve already laid off 20 percent of the city’s workforce.

Many cities are struggling right now with sales dipping. However, Hawaiian Gardens gets more than 70 percent of its revenue from one place: the Gardens Casino.

The city has applied for and received federal stimulus money. They’re cutting non-essential and essential services alike. Yet, as long as the casino is closed, the city is losing millions.

“I just don’t think long-term as a country that to just say we’re going to shut down a few months every year makes no sense to me and again I don’t know what the right solution is, but I definitely think that we know enough to have the right restrictions in place to continue to operate in some capacity,” said Hernandez.

Prieto wants to become a full-time city employee again, but the outlook is grim. Even if the casino reopens right away, the damage is done and the money is gone.

Also, when the casino opens it will likely open in a limited capacity and make a fraction of the money.

“I know that we’re in a pandemic so I’m kind of rolling with the punches and hoping things get better,” said Prieto.

During the food distribution event on August 22 the city reports they gave groceries to more than 1,400 people.