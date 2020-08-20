Rental company Airbnb is taking new measures to protect both hosts and guests amid ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Airbnb has banned parties of over 16 people from all properties for the foreseeable future.



The company cited ongoing public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in a statement released on Thursday.



Airbnb filed to go public just a day before announcing the new regulations.

On Thursday, Airbnb announced in a statement that they are limiting the size of parties to 16 people maximum for the foreseeable future.

“Today we’re announcing a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, including a cap on occupancy at 16,” the statement read in part. “This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice.”

The company also noted that “unauthorized parties” have always been prohibited at their properties.

The company previously allowed individual hosts to approve small gatherings such as “baby showers or birthday parties” at their rental homes, but stated that 73% of their hosts had already banned gatherings in their house rules before the company issued their new mandate.

Airbnb’s announcement is the company’s latest move in a series of policy changes taken to address the pandemic. Earlier in the year, the company removed their “event-friendly” search feature and added instructions for guests to adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

But as both local and national guidance on coronavirus safety continues to change, Airbnb decided to tighten guidelines for users around the world.

“In many large jurisdictions, public health mandates on gatherings have changed – and in some places swung back and forth in response to the changing rates of COVID cases – as have regulations on bars, clubs and pubs,” the company’s statement read. “Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform. We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

“Based on these developments, instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health,” the statement continued.

Airbnb also warned users that they could face consequences for breaking the new guidelines, including a ban from the platform or even legal action.

The news came just a day after Airbnb filed paperwork to go public, the company revealed in a statement.

Airbnb stated the amount of shares and price range for the proposal have yet to be determined.

While the company has long planned to go public, the timing of the announcement came as a surprise to some—Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recently told The Associated Press that the company’s 2020 revenue would likely be less than half of that in 2019 due to cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the company let go of 1,900 employees due to lost revenue, equivalent to 25% of its workforce.

On the flip side, Airbnb has seen a rise in local stays as people sought refuge from the homes or apartments where they were quarantining.

“People, after having been stuck in their homes for a few months, do want to get out of their houses; that’s really, really clear,” CEO Brian Chesky told Bloomberg in June. “But they don’t necessarily want to get on an airplane and are not yet comfortable leaving their countries.”