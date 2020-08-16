ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando doctor is back to work after recovering from COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Dr. Jeffrey Deren works with Jewett Orthopedic Clinic at Orlando Health



He started feeling COVID symptoms in late June, tested positive



Deren says anyone can get the virus, urges following CDC guidelines



More Coronavirus headlines

Dr. Jeffrey Deren is an orthopedic surgeon with the Jewett Orthopedic Clinic at Orlando Health.

He’s finally back at work. He said back in late June he wasn't feeling well, and became the patient himself.

“I started getting symptoms around June 25th. I started feeling a little bit of the achiness and almost flu like symptoms,” said Deren.

He got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.



Deren said the symptoms only continued to get worse and forced him to be hospitalized at Orlando Health.

“Normal respiratory rate is 12 or 16 times a minute. By the time I went to the hospital I was breathing about 40 times a minute. You feel like you finished a race and can't catch your breath.”

He was in the hospital for four days, and describes what it was like feeling symptoms for a long period of time.

“Probably day seven to 11 was the worst, and I developed more and more difficulty breathing," he said.

He was treated with Remdesivir, oxygen, and steroids.

“I started getting better. I was discharged on a Tuesday and basically quarantined at home in my bedroom for two weeks," Deren said.

Deren is not exactly sure how he got it. He said his son also tested positive.

“Anyone can get it. Young, old, healthy, sick, everyone's at risk.”

Deren is urging people to follow CDC guidelines.

“Mask usage, social distancing, and if you have symptoms, you know, get checked out," he said.

He said his son had symptoms for a couple days and felt better. More than month a half later Deren says he’s much better, and is happy to be back to work.