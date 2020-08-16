BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Bars across the state closed following an executive order on June 26 from the governor because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

What You Need To Know Forum was held between bar owners, state



Bar owners came up with solutions on reopening

George and Dragon English Tavern in Cocoa Village had its alcohol license suspended after the state citied they were not complying with the executive order. Under that order, businesses that make more than 50 percent of their revenue selling alcohol must stop selling alcohol.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) met with local brew house owners and bar owners in Brevard County to give them a forum to speak about what needs to happen in order for bars to re-open.

Business owners like Michael Saunders from George and Dragon English Tavern in Cocoa village says at first he was skeptical about the meeting but says it changed once the state asked business owners like him to submit ideas on how they are planning on re-opening safely.

“Basically they told us, ‘We are all in this together, let's come up with some ideas. We don't have the answers because if we did have the answers you guys would be open right now.’ Basically, they want us to brain storm and come up with ideas because every bar is different,” he says.

Saunders says his idea is to limit inside capacity to 25 percent and have all outdoor seating six feet apart.

“They are supposed to have a big meeting on Monday and then they are supposed to notify us by the end of the week, getting all the ideas from all these places and once everyone emails. Them then they are supposed to come up with a plan,” he adds.

DBPR is meeting with Orange County on Sunday and is supposed to be having another meeting before the end of next week after reviewing what local bars are proposing to open safely. ​