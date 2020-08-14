Bowling alleys will be able to open at 50% occupancy on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday in a conference call with reporters.

Every other lane must be closed, people must wear masks, and stay in their assigned lane. These businesses must also have disinfecting protocols and food and drink service will only be provided by wait service.

Additionally, Cuomo says he will be releasing protocols on Monday detailing how gyms will be able reopen.

Both gyms and bowling alleys have increased their calls in recent weeks to reopen after the state entered Phase Four in July, but they were still forced to stay closed.

Low-risk indoor cultural activities will be able to open in New York City on August 24, with 25% occupancy.

The governor says that the New York State Agriculture and Markets will be dispatching mobile testing sites to farms to help expand testing.

Yesterday, 85,455 coronavirus tests were conducted. Out of those tests, 727 came back positive or 0.85%. This is the seventh straight day the positivity rate has been below 1%.

Hospitalizations fell to 554 and 4 people passed away from COVID-19 yesterday.