STATEWIDE — As face masks are at the top of the back-to-school supply list for students in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, the Trump administration is encouraging students, teachers and staff to use face coverings, but no mandates.

Many school districts are requiring face-covering mandates

Still, the federal government will send out 125 million masks to schools across the country. Also, Trump says CDC teams are ready for schools that need support to reopen safely.

This comes as he continues to push for students to get back to the classroom.

“We got to go to school, we got to open up our schools and open up our businesses. And a lot of it has been opened but we can do better,” said Trump.

Along with Orange County, Seminole County and Brevard County and Tampa Bay schools are also mandating face coverings.

Seminole County school board voted this week to mandate them for elementary students.

The Seminole County district begins face-to-face learning on Monday, while in Orange County, it is August 21.

In Brevard County and several other Central Florida counties, the start date for face-to-face learning is August 24.​