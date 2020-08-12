DELAND, Fla. — Rapid coronavirus testing is coming to Volusia County. There will now be a lane for symptomatic people who can expect to get test results back in as little as 36 hours.

What You Need To Know Rapid COVID-19 testing in Volusia to begin Friday



Separate lane is intended for people showing symptoms



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest COVID-19 news in Florida

On Friday, Volusia County will open its first rapid testing lane for patients showing symptoms. The county says test results for those individuals will come back in two to five days.

Thursday will be a soft opening for the site to test first responders with the full testing site opening up on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holly Hill mayor Chris Via waited 17 days for his test results back in July and feels that is unacceptable.

“We started questioning what happened to our test, and that is not a good feeling for anybody to have out there," Via said. "That’s why it is important we have brought these testing lanes to Volusia County so that no other family in Volusia has to go through that.”​

Aside from the one lane for symptomatic patients there will also be a lane for antibody testing, those results are expected to be back in just half an hour.

If you would like to make an appointment here, you are advised to go to DoINeedACovid19test.com.