STATEWIDE — As the nation surpasses 5 million total coronavirus cases, the Florida Department of Health Sunday reported 6,229 new positive cases and 77 new deaths.

What You Need To Know Number of daily total cases, deaths lower than Saturday





The U.S. passed 5 million cases Sunday





COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | Florida Department of Health | CDC

The number of new daily cases is lower than the numbers reported over the past few days. There are also 100 fewer deaths than the 182 reported Saturday.

Across the state, there are a total of 532,806 positive cases and 8,186 coronavirus-related deaths related to COVID-19. There are also 254 hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalizations related to the virus to 30,505.

In Central Florida, Orange County saw the biggest increase, with 324 new cases. Meanwhile, Polk and Marion were the only other two counties who saw an increase larger than 150 new cases.

Seminole, Sumter and Flagler counties all saw fewer than 100 new cases. However, Brevard did report nine new deaths.

In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County reported 316 new cases. In Pinellas County, health officials reported 158 new cases. Manatee County reported 87 new cases, a slight increase from Saturday.

The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.