STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health Saturday reported 8,502 new positive coronavirus cases across the state, along with 182 new deaths among Florida residents.

According to state health officials, the positive COVID-19 cases is comprised of 8,425 Florida residents and 77 non-Florida residents. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 526,577.

In Central Florida, Orange County saw the biggest increase in cases, with 369 new positive COVID-19 cases. Polk and Marion counties were the only other two counties who saw an increase larger than 200 positive cases.

Seminole, Sumter, and Flagler counties saw fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases; however, Seminole County reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19.

In the Bay Area, Pinellas County reported 16 new deaths. Pasco County reported five, while Hernando County reported four.

The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.