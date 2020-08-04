ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Isaias forced Florida and its many counties to shut down many COVID-19 testing centers since Friday. Leaders are working to reopen them on Tuesday, but warn those closures may impact test reporting.

What You Need To Know Since testing centers were closed, there could be a backlog in results



This means not everyone will get their results in a few days



State health official warns there would be a raise in coronavirus cases



Here is where you can schedule a test in Orange County

“I was really worried,” is how Jackie Nguyenphu said she felt when government leaders shut down the testing centers last week.

She has been quarantining for months because she is high risk for complications from COVID-19.

“So I have to three autoimmune issues, so we need to be very careful,” she explained.

Accurate numbers are crucial for Nguyenphu’s health.

“That’s the reason why I need the numbers to be as close to real as possible, because I am trying to gauge when it’s safe for me to go back out,” Nguyenphu said.

Orange County’s State Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino says we could see the effect of this weekend’s shutdown later this week.

“So we might not see a real delay until maybe tomorrow or Wednesday,” Pino said on Monday.

Although there is also the state lab's backlog to take into account, not everyone is getting their results in just a few days.

Pino also says people could see another rise in cases since some asymptomatic people could not get tested, meaning they could be spreading the disease and not know it.

“Yes people who are asymptomatic are less to go the extra mile to get tested because you are not feeling it with that in mind yes that’s a possibility,” Pino said.

With the potential for more storms, Nguyenphu hopes state and local leaders can come up with indoor alternatives that could keep people socially distanced, like inside the Orange County Convention Center.

“So that a hurricane will not interrupt that process of testing because we know it is just so important,” Nguyenphu said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings did say that the state testing site would open back up on Tuesday.

And the county is reopening a free testing site at the Econ soccer complex on Yates Road Tuesday through Friday.