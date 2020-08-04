ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a long-term care facility resident says they’re frustrated with delays in information about coronavirus outbreaks.

Orange County’s health officer says state data that shows positive COVID-19 data and deaths at nursing homes is only updated once a week, and deaths only after a medical examiner has confirmed cases are from coronavirus.

John Ritchey, the son of a long-term care facility resident, says he found out about an outbreak at Ocoee Health Care Center through a news report – not facility administrators.

“To have miscommunications and withheld information just contributes to the stress level of everything else that’s going on, and it’s something that could have been avoided,” Ritchey said.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County Health reported four residents at Ocoee Health Care Center have died due to COVID-19.

Ritchey’s mother has since moved to a different facility. A follow-up COVID-19 test came back negative, and she’s reportedly feeling fine.

Orange County’s health officer says the county is trying to improve communication between long-term care facilities and families of residents, but he says that’s ultimately up to those facilities.​