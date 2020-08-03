ORLANDO, Fla. -- Like thousands of Central Florida parents and guardians, Maria Baez said she is concerned about her grandson‘s return to in-person learning this month.

Her grandson, Christian Diaz, 8, is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and severe autism.

"Because of his condition, he can't do classes online -- only in person,” Baez said.

One of the many treatments he receives is behavioral therapy.

Christian Cabrera, with Angels on Earth PPEC, a children's medical daycare center, said social interaction and routine is key to help children with autism.

He also said several children at his facility have low immune systems which would make them vulnerable to a return to school.

Baez said her grandson cannot tolerate a face mask.

She said school administrators plan to look at other ways to make the classroom a safe environment so far they scaled the classroom to only six students at a time and limit class attendance to at most three days a week.

