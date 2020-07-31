STATEWIDE — Florida’s top business regulator is set to meet with bar and brewery owners beginning Friday to discuss ways to safely reopen.

What You Need To Know DBPR secretary to meet with bar owners beginning Friday



Bars, breweries shut down June 26, due to spike in cases

Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears made the announcement last week, days after members of Florida’s craft brewing industry announced almost a third of them could be tapped out soon if people still cannot drink on site .

Bars and breweries were shut down June 26, due to a spike in coronavirus cases. It was the second time they had to stop serving customers alcohol on-site since the pandemic began.

Beshears will meet with a group of brewery owners and a group of bar owners in two separate meetings Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, according to a DBPR spokesperson.

Meetings in Pensacola, Tallahassee and Tampa-St. Petersburg are being coordinated. Additional meeting locations are being considered for next week, but may depend on the final storm path forecast for Hurricane Isaias.