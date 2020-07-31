ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud's summer camp is back open this week following a shutdown for nearly two weeks after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Holtkamp told Spectrum News 13 the employee returned to a job with the school district and is not at the camp — but they’re in good health.

They were able to get camp back up and running this week like they'd hoped after a 10-day closure recommended by the Department of Health.

After that time away from camp, staff got to work preparing for this week.

"After the 10 days was up, the staff came back in, cleaned, sanitized, all the rooms, floors, door knobs, handles. The A/C filters were changed," Holtkamp said.

The sanitizing of rooms, floors, door knobs, handles continues every day.

Holtkamp said they're following CDC and state guidelines.

"Until the room has been cleaned and disinfected, there's a red X on the door meaning you can't come in, once the cleaning crew cleans it, they leave, a green check mark comes up, then the next group is able to come in," Holtkamp said.

She said it is challenging running a summer camp during the pandemic, with especially younger children wanting to play and get close to each other.

Holtkamp said about 10 families decided not to return their children to camp this week because of the positive case here earlier this month.

There are about 50 kids enrolled this week.

No other camp staff members or campers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Next week is currently the last week of summer camp, but the city is considering extending because of the Osceola County School schedule pushing back.

Extending the summer camp schedule is still being discussed.