CLEARWATER, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable meeting on Wednesday defending his decision to require schools to reopen in August in spite of rising COVID-19 numbers.



He added he realized some teaches will need to be shifted to Elearning



Wednesday's roundtable was held in Clearwater



The discussion was held at Paul B. Stephens School in Clearwater.

DeSantis listed several reasons why he thinks brick and mortar schools should reopen including the need for some children to get meals, the challenge of virtual education for special needs students and the problems faced by parents who are trying to work while their children are at home doing distance learning.

"Having an in-classroom option is vital to the needs of millions of people, both parents and students, throughout the state of Florida," he said.

Ed Commissioner Corcoran says they are being "flexible" and want to give parents "options". Admits its a "hard balance". Says if we dont give options "a generation of children could be permanently scarred."



DeSantis said he realizes some teachers will need to be shifted to Elearning for medical reasons.

"I think we should give wide latitude on that and if there are teachers who just aren't comfortable doing it, let's just make do with what we have," he said.

The roundtable also focused on special needs students.

People invited to speak were ESE parents and teachers who agree with the Governor's position.

Erica Raff says she has a son with Down Syndrome and that virtual learning has been hard for them.

DeSantis says if his own children were school age "I would send them to school because I think its safe". He continues to say children are "low spreaders".

"It is so hard to replicate what the teachers, what the aide's, what the support, what the therapies do in a home setting. You just can't do that so for us, the face to face, returning back to school definitely is a wise choice. Otherwise, we're just going through the motions," she said.

Gov. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stressed that parents can choose to continue with distance learning is that's what they prefer.

"We wanted everyone to have that flexibility, to have that opportunity," Corcoran said.

However, they're predicting the majority of parents will end up choosing to send their children back to classrooms.

"I would venture to say it will be somewhere between 60-90% statewide," said Corcoran.