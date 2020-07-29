BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After finally being able to cross the stage last weekend, Hundreds of Bayside High School graduates are now getting some concerning news from Florida health officials.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County confirmed someone who attended the Bayside graduation tested positive for coronavirus.

As far as health officials know, this is the only ceremony with any positive cases. The DOH advising parents and students to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Courtney Eanes’ daughter was one of the students crossing the stage on Saturday. Parents like Eanes want more information about the potential exposure, but according to Brevard Public Schools, they cannot release that information on whether it was a student, teacher, or parent because that's a HIPPA violation.

“She finished school May 22, and it took until July 25 to walk the stage,” Eanes said. “There was about 900 people who (were) at the ceremony, so to ask all those people to self-quarantine, that's just not possible.”

During Saturday’s ceremony, faculty wore face masks and gloves as they handed students their diplomas, and guests were required to follow CDC guidelines too.

According to Brevard Public Schools spokesperson, they do not anticipate having any large events for the foreseeable future.