STATEWIDE — Florida is tracking more children with the coronavirus, weeks before schools reopen across the state.

What You Need To Know Pediatric hospitalizations up 23%





Positivity rate is 14.4%

The Florida Department of Health releases weekly data on pediatric cases. The most recent data, through July 24, shows nearly 8,000 more children had been hospitalized since the week prior. That is a 23 percent increase.

More than 31,000 children ages 17 and under have had the coronavirus in Florida, with 303 hospitalizations.

The percent positivity rate for children increased by 1 percent from the week prior, to 14.4 percent. The state’s overall positivity rate is 12.6 percent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push for schools to physically reopen, while giving parents options with virtual and hybrid offerings.

“I really believe that the teachers and the administrators that are there, they serve so many functions in the lives of our kids, particularly those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said in a press conference with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.