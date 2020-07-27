Speaking at his coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that more than 80 businesses in the state have been cited for COVID-19 violations over the weekend. Most of the citations were in New York City and Long Island.

You can search the database of citations here.

While none of the cited businesses have lost their liquor licenses, according to Cuomo, they could face fines up to to $10,000 per violation and lose their license if found guilty of the infractions.

He called on New Yorkers to continue to comply with state health mandates while also acknowledging that a national effort to combat the virus is needed. Cuomo said that New York would not fully emerge from the crisis until the entire country is able to get the virus under control.

Cuomo criticized a proposed $1 trillion stimulus bill backed by Senate Republicans that did not include state and local aid.

“It’s devastating news for the entire country,” Cuomo said, “I understand that Washington is rife with politics, I understand they’re not putting aside politics even during a COVID pandemic, but it’s also devastating economic news.”