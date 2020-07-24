STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis this week trumpeted the decision to send 11,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir to Florida to help treat COVID-19 patients. But doctors question whether it's enough.

Doctors say 11,000 vials of Remdesivir can only treat about 5,000 patients.

There are several treatment options for COVID-19 patients under a doctor’s care: Hydroxychloroquine, Remedsivir, Steroids, Oxygen, Convalescent Plasma, and as a last form of treatment — ventilators.

“These are just tools in the tool box that people are using,” DeSantis said Thursday.

Dr. Sandbeep Bajaj, a practicing physician in Central Florida, says convalescent plasma and Remdesivir right now are the top two treatments for COVID-19 patients, but not a cure.

“There is no cure for this disease," Bajaj stated. "All we are doing is reducing length of stay in the hospital and mortality rate.”

Bajaj did say when it comes to Remdesivir and convalescent plasma, there is a supply and demand issue.

A patient who takes Remdesivir is given two vials of 100 milligram doses on day one of treatment, followed by four more days of 100 milligram vials. So if the state receives 11,000 vials, that can only treat 5,000 patients.

“When the patients are admitted, as soon as their oxygen levels start falling, we would start Remdesivir,” Bajaj said.

Bajaj also says convalescent plasma has shown to help patients significantly — a statement the Florida Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino agrees with.

“I have seen great results with convalescent plasma," Pino said. "With Remdesivir both, and I don’t discount it can be used in the same individual."

One drug, however, is now being ruled out. Hydroxochloroquine has now categorically been thrown out completely, according to Dr. Bajaj.

Doctors are also prescribing the steroid Dexamethasone, also known as Decadron. Bajaj says they use that mostly in combination with another course of treatment.