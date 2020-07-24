ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Convention Center is hosting its first trade show Friday under modified operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

County leaders hope the "Together Again Expo" can be an example for the rest of the country on how to safely return to expos once again.

A mask and a temperature check are both required for entry.

Expo leaders told Spectrum News 13 that 250 live exhibitors showcased their products Friday at the convention center.

Other safety measures on the expo floor are clear – vendors are spaced and so are guests.

There are one-way aisles and six feet social distancing sticker reminders.

We spoke to BCI Integrated Solutions which is unveiling its temperature floor kiosk machine that can scan one person every two seconds. It tells you if you're running a fever above 100.4 degrees.

They've already started selling during the pandemic.

"Small restaurants, you can have one of these, and you don't have someone temperature checking within that six-foot range. Everyone can stay safe, and we can go back to normal as much as possible," said Kepa Sarduy with BCI Integrated Solutions.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said this expo is designed as a guide for how to have live events as the industry moves forward during this pandemic.

We're told 1,000 people attended in person, and another 6,000 attended virtually.