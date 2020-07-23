The coronavirus pandemic is infecting more than just people.

Residents having to make touch decisions on where to spend



It has infected the economy, leaving a lot of Floridians needing financial life support.

According to a survey conducted by the groups Parents Together and Opportunity For All Floridians, a staggering 73% of people surveyed in Tampa Bay say they are struggling financially.

Organizers say the problem goes even deeper that that.

“I think one of the most disturbing numbers that we found was that of the folks that reported that they are financially impacted, 75% of those have had to make really tough tradeoffs and what they’re spending on," said Opportunity For All Floridians spokeswoman Rachel Johnson,

“They’re choosing between spending money, their rent versus food for their family. Food versus buying the medication that they need.”

It’s been difficult for people like Nick DiDonna. He lost his job months ago and although he says federal and local funds have helped, he worries about what lies ahead.

“I think it’s gonna be tough for at least the rest of this year," DiDonna said, “It’s been a struggle.”