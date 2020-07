Another restaurant in Albany County is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Tipsy Moose Tavern said on Facebook it will be sanitizing its Albany location and giving staff time to get tested for the virus.

The employee that tested positive was last working at the New Scotland Avenue site on July 17 and 18.

They were asymptomatic during that period.

The restaurant's Latham and Troy locations will remain open with safety precautions in place.