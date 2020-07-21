ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers from AdventHealth show some 270 people in Central Florida have been treated for coronavirus using convalescent plasma.

It comes a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando at OneBlood to talk about the growing need for convalescent plasma.​

OneBlood requests all donors submit their information and answer questions online. Calling in will not suffice.

For Nancy Brand who lives in Tallahassee, donating convalescent plasma has been a months-long mission.

“I just want to help,” Brand said.

In May, she began the process to donate her convalescent plasma on the One Blood website.

“I uploaded my tests," Brand explained. "I filled out all the paperwork online and got a call after that to come in and donate.”

What she didn’t realize was the "fine print."

“There are questions that each donor will answer when they show up to donate,” said OneBlood SR. VP of Corporate Communications Susan Forbes.

Guidelines set by the FDA, and Nancy learned about that on her first attempt to donate.

“I had a Shingritz shot on May 8, and they said, ‘Oh you can’t donate plasma then,’” Brand recalled.

A few weeks later when she was cleared to donate, she received a confirmation e-mail, But Nancy says the bus wasn’t there and the machine didn’t work.

“They hooked me up and started to take the blood out," Brand said. "There was no separation going on between the plasma and the blood.”

She says the donation was halted, and they had to put her blood back inside of her. One week later Nancy got a certificate in the mail thanking her for her convalescent plasma donation, but still has not donated any convalescent plasma.

"It's a huge demand," Forbes emphasized. "It's an unprecedented situation facing the blood center, and these people who have recovered from COVID-19, they really hold the potential key to helping these patients recover."

OneBlood has been collecting convalescent plasma since April and say there are tens of thousands of people in the state who can come forward and donate.