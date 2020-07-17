ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools still has not made a final decision on their reopening plan, which is expected to be announced Friday.
Some school board members have voiced frustration over the lack of guidance from the Florida Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino. Teachers are also frustrated with the entire situation.
On Monday Dr. Pino stated he provided data and information to the district for their reopening plan. However, at Tuesday’s meeting members of the school board felt that wasn’t enough. Teachers say they are disappointed the district can’t make a decision.
Freedom High School English Teacher Nicholas Anderson is anxious to plan out his fall semester. However, he’s waiting for a plan himself.
“I want to hear a plan from the school board," Anderson said. "This is where the buck stops because they are the ones in charge of managing this district.”
School Board member Karen Dentel feels they haven’t received enough information from Dr. Raul Pino.
“He gave us no guidance," OCPS District 6 School Board member Karen Dentel said Tuesday. "In an e-mail to parents who asked for his recommendation, he said this was the board’s call and we should choose wisely.”
But that’s not entirely what the doctor ordered.
“We had a working session the week before where I presented all the data," Pino said. "The data has not changed. With regard to making a decision, I don’t consider that I have that authority.”
Pino also said during a Thursday afternoon press conference that there’s no chance of zero percent transmission in a school, because a school is a reflection of a community.
It’s statement Nicholas Anderson thinks is pretty clear.
“They’ve heard in so many words people will die as a result," a frustrated Anderson explained.
Dentel said they want more guidance.
“No direction means he wants us to open up the school doors,” Dentel said.
But Dr. Pino says it’s not up to him.
“You don’t want to be happening is that I advise the board in public do this, do that." Pino pleaded. "And later you figure out you don't have that authority… oops."
