ORLANDO, Fla. — The need for convalescent plasma donations has skyrocketed across OneBlood’s donor region, rising to the level of critical.

OneBlood has received a 500 percent increase in hospital orders for the plasma in recent weeks, according to Susan Forbes, vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

“As soon as (the donation) test results are back and everything is clear, a label is put on it and it’s out the door to a hospital,” Forbes explained. “It is quick, the turnaround is fast. So this is why we need more people to be coming in here, because the need is at all-time high.”

Forbes explained the increase in demand boils down to two factors: doctors are seeing more coronavirus patients and they are treating them with convalescent plasma earlier. Initially, convalescent plasma therapy was limited to patients on ventilators.

According to the CDC, convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from people who recovered from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma has become a frontline therapy in hospitals. The antibodies can help people fight off COVID-19.

OneBlood became one of the first blood centers in the country to begin collecting convalescent plasma in April. Since then, thousands of units of blood have been transported to hospitals.