STATEWIDE — Florida has broken a new one-day record with more than 150 deaths and it has a new second-highest single-day jump of daily coronavirus cases at nearly 14,000, reported the state’s Health Department on Thursday.

The department reported 13,965 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 156 deaths and 491 hospitalizations.

The previous highest death record was 133 on Tuesday.

The last time Florida had a second-highest single-day increase was on Monday with 12,624 cases. The highest number of cases remains at 15,300 that was set on Sunday, July 12.

Here are Thursday’s daily cases per county for the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas, according to the health department:

Orange County: 1,390 cases, 8 deaths

Hillsborough County: 538 cases, 40 deaths

Osceola County: 519 cases, 0 deaths

Manatee County: 350 cases, 4 deaths

Pinellas County: 288 cases, 17 deaths

Polk County: 292 cases, four deaths

Volusia County: 217 cases, 0 deaths

Seminole County: 177 cases, 3 deaths

Lake County: 127 cases, 6 deaths

Pasco County: 126 cases, 4 deaths

Marion County: 119 cases, 1 death

Brevard County: 82 cases, 4 deaths

Citrus County: 37 cases, 0 deaths

Sumter County: 36 cases, 1 death

Hernando County: 29 cases, 3 deaths

Flagler County: 18 cases, 1 death

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is speaking out following reports the White House is working to freeze him out.

During the overnight, President Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro penned an op-ed in USA Today, saying Fauci's been wrong with "everything I've interacted with him on."

However, USA Today did a fact check on what Navarro, who does not have any health or medical expertise, wrote.

Fauci says now is not the time to doubt the experts.

"I believe for the most part you can trust respected medical authorities. You know, I believe I'm one of them. So I think you can trust me," said Fauci.

Fauci is one of those who flip-flopped on mask usage among other things the White House points to.

However, scientists strongly support him, saying because this is a new virus, the way experts tackle it often changes as the body of knowledge about COVID-19 expands.