SEMINIOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County doctor said the coronavirus pandemic created challenges for medical professionals to treat their patients.

“Never would've even imagined that we would be facing something like what we're going through now,” said Dr. Luisa Mena, True Health Associate Medical Director.

She said it’s caused mental stress for some medical professionals and her patients.

“They’re afraid they will get (COVID-19), or if they have it, they can spread it, what can happen, if friends have it, family members have passed away,” Mena said.

She said True Health provides mental health services for all of its employees.

“We need to be at our best mentally to make proper medical decisions,” Mena said.

She said it’s important everyone gets tested to help combat the coronavirus, especially her patients with underlying conditions who are most at risk.

The community health center provides free coronavirus testing at all seven of its Central Florida facilities with an appointment.

“It’s second nature as a physician. You know the risks that your patients have and you know what they need,” Mena said. “This, I think is one of my true moments where this where I belong. This is what I was born to do.”