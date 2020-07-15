OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace is going live on Facebook Wednesday at noon to answer questions from teachers and staff on the district's back-to-school plan.

This comes after the Osceola County School Board voted to delay the start of the school year to August 24.

Protestors gathered Tuesday wanting the district to take more time to iron things out. The district said the additional two weeks are going to be used to monitor coronavirus data and work towards improvements.

"We need for them to take a step back and see how in fact we can return safely. As a teacher, I miss my students and I know many of my other colleagues miss our students as well. But we don't want them to return under these circumstances," mother and teacher Tamika Lyles said.

By Wednesday, the district would like to know what parents prefer as their back to school option.

Parents can submit their responses here.

The options are face-to-face learning, digital learning with their assigned school following a traditional school day and virtual learning for grades K-12 following a non-traditional school schedule.

The State Board of Education is also meeting Wednesday in person for the first time since February.

The board ordered brick-and-mortar schools to reopen in August.

The topics many teachers are talking about right now is the concern about having enough Personal Protective Equipment, and the unknowns of the coronavirus, like specific quarantine measures should something happen.

State Board of Education Member Ryan Petty said he understands concerns from teachers, but he also supports re-opening the classroom setting.

"By creating that great social distancing between students and teachers and then following all the CDC guidelines, and those we have in our Department of Education plan, I think we can keep teachers and students safe," Petty said.